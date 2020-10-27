MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two teens and two adults have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that left a man dead in Mesa early Monday morning.
Court documents state that 18-year-olds Jaquan Bailey and Stephon Mitchell, along with 37-year-old Ashley Herrell and 38-year-old Vincent Culbreath, were all driving near University Drive and Dobson Road when they spotted a man walking in the area. Documents state that Culbreath was driving and he stopped the car near the man, later identified as 38-year-old Brandon Van, and got out to talk to him. Surveillance video in the area showed what appeared to be Culbreath asking Van for directions. The conversation then turned heated and Van walked away from Culbreath.
Documents state that Culbreath then went back to the car, pulled around the corner and approached Van attempting to rob him. The victim ran and Bailey, Mitchell and Culbreath all chased him. Van then hid behind some planters at a home while Mitchell shot at him. Documents state that the home had surveillance cameras and all of this can be seen clearly on video. Van then threw his backpack on the planter to give it to the suspects and stood with his hand up. That's when documents state that Mitchell took the backpack and searched Van, then pushed him down and started punching him. Bailey then shot him multiple times. He died at the scene. Bailey, Mitchell and Culbreath all ran back to the car and they drove off.
Court documents state that the suspects were also involved in a robbery at a Circle K near Alma School and Broadway roads earlier that night. Police say that Bailey, Mitchell and Culbreath all went into the store and stole liquor bottles while Herrell waited in the car. Bailey flashed his gun at the clerk when he tried to stop them from stealing. Documents state that the store's surveillance cameras clearly showed the car as well as the three suspects' faces and clothing and that their clothing matched what they were wearing at the murder 40 minutes later that night. The three have not been charged in this robbery, but documents state those charges will be filed in the coming days.
Documents say that the four also drove to a county island in Mesa and stole four tires from outside a home. They stopped to adjust the tires and were again
The four then drove to Phoenix where they got into a fight with each other over one of the guns and shots were fired. The suspects were still at the scene when Phoenix police arrived. Officers detained all four of the suspects. Documents state that they were all still wearing the same clothes they were seen on surveillance footage wearing during the murder and armed robberies.