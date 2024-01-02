Warmer Arizona winter impacting travel and business across the state

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - While it may feel nice and cool across Arizona, our state had a near-record-setting hot winter. According to the National Weather Service, last month in Phoenix was the second-hottest ever on record, nearly five degrees warmer than average. And the warm temperatures are impacting travel plans across the entire state.

“Did you want to see snow today?” Avondale’s David Simmons asked Ping Yu. “Yeah, but no snow,” Yu replied. Simmons and Yu originally thought a winter trip to a Sedona Buddhist temple wasn’t in the cards. Then, they checked the forecast. “We were both in short sleeves, enjoying the great day,” Simmons said.

Last year was the fourth-hottest on record in Phoenix. And last month, the average temperature was about five degrees above normal. Up at Snowbowl in Flagstaff, there has been just 23 inches of snow so far on the ground. That’s well off the pace from last year, when they ended up with over 370 inches for the entire ski season.

“The holidays last year were definitely a bit busier than they were this year,” Snowbowl marketing coordinator Angelina Grubb said.

Grubb doesn’t expect the shortage of snow or visitors to last for long. “We’ve had slower starts in terms of snowfall in years past,” she said. “And thank goodness for our snowmaking team. I do think it’s going to start picking up.”

Right now, seven of the eight lifts are open, but 38 of the 55 trails remain closed. The lack of snow might have previously been bad news for the Rock Springs Cafe, the popular can’t-miss pie shop in Black Canyon City. “When it snows up there, it helps our business,” general manager Roger Vore said. But Vore says the cafe actually just had their best year ever. “We sold more pies, we’ve done more meals,” he said. “The merchandise went through the roof.”

It makes Vore wonder how colder weather (and a little less construction) could have brought even more business. But ultimately, he says if you provide a great product, people will travel for it. “We treat our staff well,” he said. “We treat our customers like friends. I think that’s all part of it.”

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a possibility of greater-than-average rain and snow for Arizona in January, as well as colder-than-normal temperatures.

