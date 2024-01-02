Tempe man shot while trying to cross from Mexico into Arizona near Sasabe checkpoint

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona man got caught up in violence along a stretch of the border that Arizona’s Family has been reporting on extensively. Drivers are seeking alternate routes, with the main crossing down to Rocky Point still closed. However, there have been warnings about one option through Sasabe, where smuggling gangs are at war.

Craig Ricketts took that route south of the border in Mexico and got ambushed. Ricketts has worked in Mexico for more than two decades, but for the past seven years, he’s been working in Puerto Libertad, building a real estate development. On Christmas Eve, he was making his way to his son, who lives in Tempe, but because of the Lukeville checkpoint closure, he took the route to the Sasabe border, one of the most dangerous regions of the state. “I certainly didn’t intend to visit my extended family with them coming here, but that’s exactly what happened,” he said.

Ricketts spoke to Arizona’s Family from his hospital bed in Tucson, recounting Christmas Eve when he was caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. “That was my target goal, was to go through Nogales,” he said.

Before the fighting started, the Sonora town of Sasabe, Mexico was home to about 2500 people. Now, only about 20 remain.

Instead of going to Nogales, his GPS led him just outside Oquitoa, Sonora, about an hour and a half from Sasabe. It’s a part of the Sonoran Desert that rival smuggling gangs have been fighting over. “We have a notification if the traffic is slow, or there is an accident ahead. There is nothing that tells you you’re going to a danger,” Ricketts said.

His car was shot at least 16 times. “The first thing I noticed was my left window was shattered. I saw a bullet hole through my front window, and my radio was blown out with a bullet,” he remembered.

He was shot twice, at least one bullet shattering his ankle. “I got hit once in my arm, which feels like a bicycle scrape when you’re a kid, and the other is my left leg,” Ricketts said.

He doesn’t feel any anger; instead, he says he understands he was just caught in the crosshairs of a complex issue. “The bottom line is they don’t know who I am. They just wanted to secure their access for smuggling people,” he said.

The Attorney General’s Office in Sonora says this is the second violent incident in the region involving a victim from the United States in the last month.

