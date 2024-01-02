Your Life
Sunny skies for now but multiple storms target Arizona

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for 1/2/2024
By April Warnecke
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:05 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for sunny skies with a high of 66 degrees today in the Valley. A storm system moving through Eastern Arizona will move into New Mexico by this afternoon.

Another storm system will move into our area by Wednesday night, bringing widespread light rain to the Valley during the overnight hours. A few inches of snow are likely in the high country from this system.

A third, colder system is expected to move into the state this weekend. Widespread snow in the high country is expected with snow levels down to 5,500 feet on Sunday, lingering into Monday.

For the Valley, there’s a 50 percent chance of rain on Sunday. Sunday is a potential First Alert weather day. We’ll know more as this storm system evolves as we get closer to the weekend.

