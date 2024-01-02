Mesa senior shares story of overcoming social isolation

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The pandemic spotlighted what many of us experienced during those uncertain times: social isolation. The Vice President of Behavioral Health Delivery for Optum, a health services provider, said social isolation is a serious health issue our seniors experienced before COVID hit and are still dealing with now.

Nancy Knapp, a 76-year-old resident of Mesa, looks forward to going to the Optum Community Center in East Mesa every week. She takes brain exercise classes, chairs yoga sessions and Spanish lessons. Most important, she can make friends.

“It’s a big joy. It’s a great joy in my life, actually--to be with these wonderful people,” said Knapp. “I think I’m much happier. It’s like I’m waking up again, you know?”

Knapp found this community at a time when she needed it most. In 2007, she moved to Mesa from a small town in Wisconsin. About five years ago, she retired from work. During that period, she lost two sisters. Then, COVID hit.

“That’s when I started to feel the isolation. And I did a couple of Zoom classes and things like that, but it wasn’t the same. I found that I was getting, not bored, but almost lethargic because it was a whole different world,” she said.

Knapp said she felt depressed. “When it came time to actually, that we were able to come and do things, it’s almost like I forgot how to do that,” said Knapp.

Richard Crislip, the Vice President of Behavioral Health Delivery for Optum, said depression is one of the symptoms that can come from seniors being socially isolated. The other signs could be a change in mood, lack of motivation, fatigue, change in appetite, too much or not enough sleep, memory problems and limited verbal engagement.

Crislip said studies show social isolation is a serious health issue for seniors. “It’s bad for your brain. You have a higher likelihood of dementia. It’s bad for your heart. You can have a greater likelihood of high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. You have a higher risk of premature death,” he said. If anyone is experiencing social isolation, they should consider reaching out to a doctor for help.

Optum also has six community centers Valley-wide, including in East Mesa, where anyone 55 years and over can use its gym classes and socialize in the living room area for free. People do not have to be an Optum member. However, there are other medical services that do require insurance.

