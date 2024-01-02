Your Life
Man dead after being shot during argument with neighbors, Surprise police say

The shooting happened near Greenway Road and Grand Avenue.
The shooting happened near Greenway Road and Grand Avenue.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an argument between neighbors led to a shooting on New Year’s morning, Surprise police said.

Around 5:30 a.m., Surprise police were called to a shooting near Greenway Road and Grand Avenue. Witnesses told officers that there was an argument between neighbors, and multiple people exchanged gunfire. According to police, the witnesses said one of the men, 20-year-old Xavier Elias, was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital before police arrived. Elias later died from his injuries.

An investigation is underway to find out what led to the shooting. Police say this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the surrounding area. Detectives have not yet released any suspect information.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Surprise Police Department at 623-222-4000 or 623-222-TIPS (8477) or email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

