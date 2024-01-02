Flagstaff’s minimum wage raised to $17.40 an hour in 2024

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is one of 22 states raising its minimum wage starting January 1. The new state minimum wage is $14.35. In Flagstaff, they got an even bigger pay raise, bringing the minimum wage to $17.40 an hour, but not everyone is happy about it.

Flagstaff locals said this is a double-edged sword. Employees said they need the pay increase with the rising cost of living. However, local small business owners said this is hurting them and causing them to cut hours or add fees.

Brady Henderson and Owen Kyle work at Babbitt’s Backcountry Outfitters and have lived in Flagstaff for years. They are seeing firsthand the impacts of the rising cost of living. “A lot more than when I first moved here just for like comparable or worse situations,” Kyle said. “It’s less of a town for locals and more for out-of-towners and tourists.”

However, starting January 1, Flagstaff’s minimum wage increased 60 cents to $17.40 an hour and $15.90 for tipped employees. Due to the 2016 ordinance, Flagstaff’s minimum wage will always be at least two dollars higher than the rest of the state to combat the higher cost of living. “I would say a lot with the food the rent, it just keeps going up steadily,” Henderson said.

However, not everyone feels this is a good thing. John Conley owns three businesses and has been an owner in town for over three decades. He said they’ve had to add additional fees to fight not only the minimum wage increase but also inflation overall. Other local businesses are also looking into cutting hours or raising prices.

Those at Babbitt’s also understand the struggle. “We’re a small business,” Kyle said. “There’s only like a dozen of us that work here. It’s not like it’s an easy decision, you know pay us more or raise minimum wage. Times are tough.”

Both employees and owners want to see more action from the city to fight rising prices rather than just continuing to raise wages. “Way more affordable housing and more public health programs,” Kyle said. “There’s a lot of disparaged people here. Just people kind of down on their luck and there’s not a lot of resources for them.”

But minimum wage will continue to increase in Flagstaff as long as the cost of living increases. Conley said they are already preparing for another increase in 2025 and are looking into creative solutions to deal with the increase.

