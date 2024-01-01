Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Texas man opens up his Airbnb to migrants staying outside resource centers

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
He says he’s spent thousands of dollars on all sorts of goods to ensure these families are able to live comfortably while they figure out the next steps.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (3TV/CBS 5) — The migrant crisis along the U.S. southern border is straining resources in both Arizona and Texas, But one man in San Antonio is trying to help. He’s opened his Airbnb to dozens of migrants needing a roof over their heads.

Santiago Rodriguez is from Mexico City, but he grew up in San Antonio. The father of three transformed his Airbnb into a makeshift shelter that’s welcomed more than 40 migrants over the past two weeks. These are men, women and children who’ve struggled on the streets just outside an overwhelmed migrant resource center.

“They had no blankets. All these people using cartons to cover themself,” Rodriguez said. “My goal is doing this until the winter is gone. I cannot help everybody. I try the best I can.”

Rodriguez says he’s spent thousands of dollars on all sorts of goods to ensure these families are able to live comfortably while they figure out the next steps in their journeys across the U.S.

We love hearing about Something Good happening in our community. So, if you know someone or see a business spreading kindness or doing something good, go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord, 16, died two days after being attacked outside a Halloween party in a Queen...
Police submit charges against 7 people in homicide of Queen Creek teen Preston Lord
A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Hospitals in Maricopa County say RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases are surging among many different...
Doctors warn of ‘triple threat’ as more people get sick in Phoenix, the Valley
Super Snake has been part of the “Valley of the Sun” radio landscape for decades.
Beloved Phoenix radio legend ‘DJ Super Snake’ dies
Mikey Ochoa, left, was killed on Dec. 19, while Brandon Smith, right, was killed on Dec. 16.
Phoenix family coping with tragedy during holidays, two brothers killed just days apart

Latest News

SG TX SHELTER FOR MIGRANTS
Texas man opens up his Airbnb to help migrants living residing resource centers
Tip-toe, also known as Tippy, is a 2-year-old therapy donkey making rounds at a Minnesota...
Therapy donkey helping residents at senior living center
Tip-toe, also known as Tippy, is a 2-year-old therapy donkey making rounds at a Minnesota...
Therapy donkey helping senior citizen residents
It takes hours to set up stunning displays with over 50 classic glow molds and thousands of...
Neighbors Pay It Forward to Phoenix woman who hosts holiday tradition
Nonprofit helps former inmates overcome obstacles by teaching them how to become chefs.
Helping former inmates become chefs