Texas man opens up his Airbnb to migrants staying outside resource centers

SAN ANTONIO (3TV/CBS 5) — The migrant crisis along the U.S. southern border is straining resources in both Arizona and Texas, But one man in San Antonio is trying to help. He’s opened his Airbnb to dozens of migrants needing a roof over their heads.

Santiago Rodriguez is from Mexico City, but he grew up in San Antonio. The father of three transformed his Airbnb into a makeshift shelter that’s welcomed more than 40 migrants over the past two weeks. These are men, women and children who’ve struggled on the streets just outside an overwhelmed migrant resource center.

“They had no blankets. All these people using cartons to cover themself,” Rodriguez said. “My goal is doing this until the winter is gone. I cannot help everybody. I try the best I can.”

Rodriguez says he’s spent thousands of dollars on all sorts of goods to ensure these families are able to live comfortably while they figure out the next steps in their journeys across the U.S.

We love hearing about Something Good happening in our community. So, if you know someone or see a business spreading kindness or doing something good, go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.