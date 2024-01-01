Scottsdale mom’s encounter and congression testimony on AI kidnapping scammers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In April 2023, we broke the story of one Scottsdale mom’s encounter with a kidnapping scammer who used artificial intelligence to fake her daughter’s voice. They made her believe her 15-year-old was kidnapped and demanded a ransom of $1 million. The story went viral and caught the attention of U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia, who invited her to testify during a judiciary committee hearing on AI’s effect on human rights and the law.

“If you don’t have the money, both you and your daughter are dead,” the scammer told Scottsdale mom Jennifer DeStefano.

DeStefano kept him talking. She was at her other daughter’s dance studio, surrounded by worried moms who wanted to help. One called 911. Another called DeStefano’s husband. Within just four minutes, they confirmed her daughter was safe. “She was upstairs in her room going, ‘What? What’s going on?’” DeStefano said. “Then I get angry, obviously, with these guys. This is not something you play around with.”

Here’s DeStefano’s full testimony:

