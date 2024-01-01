Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Scottsdale mom’s encounter and congression testimony on AI kidnapping scammers

In early 2023, a Scottsdale mom got a call saying her daughter had been kidnapped. However, it turns out it was a scam using A.I. to mimic her daughter's voice.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In April 2023, we broke the story of one Scottsdale mom’s encounter with a kidnapping scammer who used artificial intelligence to fake her daughter’s voice. They made her believe her 15-year-old was kidnapped and demanded a ransom of $1 million. The story went viral and caught the attention of U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia, who invited her to testify during a judiciary committee hearing on AI’s effect on human rights and the law.

Scottsdale mom Jennifer Destefano's story went viral and she was asked to testify during a hearing in Washington as a victim of an artificial intelligence scam.

“If you don’t have the money, both you and your daughter are dead,” the scammer told Scottsdale mom Jennifer DeStefano.

DeStefano kept him talking. She was at her other daughter’s dance studio, surrounded by worried moms who wanted to help. One called 911. Another called DeStefano’s husband. Within just four minutes, they confirmed her daughter was safe. “She was upstairs in her room going, ‘What? What’s going on?’” DeStefano said. “Then I get angry, obviously, with these guys. This is not something you play around with.”

Here’s DeStefano’s full testimony:

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord, 16, died two days after being attacked outside a Halloween party in a Queen...
Police submit charges against 7 people in homicide of Queen Creek teen Preston Lord
A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Hospitals in Maricopa County say RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases are surging among many different...
Doctors warn of ‘triple threat’ as more people get sick in Phoenix, the Valley
Super Snake has been part of the “Valley of the Sun” radio landscape for decades.
Beloved Phoenix radio legend ‘DJ Super Snake’ dies
Mikey Ochoa, left, was killed on Dec. 19, while Brandon Smith, right, was killed on Dec. 16.
Phoenix family coping with tragedy during holidays, two brothers killed just days apart

Latest News

OYS AI Voice Cloning Hearing
Scottsdale mom testified in Washington on AI voice scam
OYS AI Voice Cloning Scam
Scottsdale mom warns about AI voice cloning scam
Rival gangs began fighting in the streets of Sasabe, apparently battling for control of this...
Gang violence tapering off in small Arizona-Mexico town
By late November, only about 20 of the original residents remained in the town, according to...
Residents slowly returning to Arizona-Mexico border town that was center of gang war