Phoenix Zoo rhino predicts winner of 2024 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New Year’s Day will be big for college football as the 53rd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl kicks off between the University of Oregon and Liberty University at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. While fans are placing bets on who will win, one animal at the Phoenix Zoo also made his prediction on Sunday.

Chutti, the zoo’s 9-year-old greater one-horned rhino, predicted in a unique and delicious way that the University of Oregon would be the winner. The Phoenix Zoo staff placed two cardboard-shaped helmets with orange marmalade smeared along the back in front of Chutti. Staff said that the first box Chutti goes to will be his guess on who will lose the game.

Chutti came out from the back and, with no hesitation, immediately went to the Liberty University helmet and licked off the jam, eventually knocking it down and eating the cardboard. With the Liberty helmet destroyed and enjoyed by Chutti, this means that the rhino is rooting for the University of Oregon to be the last team standing in Monday’s Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

But did he predict the correct winning team? According to the zoo staff, Chutti’s guessing skills are 0-2, as he incorrectly predicted the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl winner for the past two years.

No. 23 Liberty and No. 8 Oregon will face off for the first time at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Monday at State Farm Stadium. Kick-off is at 11 a.m. Fans can also attend the Fan Fest Pregame Party, a free tailgate beginning at 7:30 a.m.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.