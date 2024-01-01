Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix Zoo rhino predicts winner of 2024 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Chutti, the zoo’s 9-year-old greater one-horned rhino made his pick on who's going to win the...
Chutti, the zoo’s 9-year-old greater one-horned rhino made his pick on who's going to win the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:06 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New Year’s Day will be big for college football as the 53rd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl kicks off between the University of Oregon and Liberty University at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. While fans are placing bets on who will win, one animal at the Phoenix Zoo also made his prediction on Sunday.

Chutti, the zoo’s 9-year-old greater one-horned rhino, predicted in a unique and delicious way that the University of Oregon would be the winner. The Phoenix Zoo staff placed two cardboard-shaped helmets with orange marmalade smeared along the back in front of Chutti. Staff said that the first box Chutti goes to will be his guess on who will lose the game.

Chutti came out from the back and, with no hesitation, immediately went to the Liberty University helmet and licked off the jam, eventually knocking it down and eating the cardboard. With the Liberty helmet destroyed and enjoyed by Chutti, this means that the rhino is rooting for the University of Oregon to be the last team standing in Monday’s Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

But did he predict the correct winning team? According to the zoo staff, Chutti’s guessing skills are 0-2, as he incorrectly predicted the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl winner for the past two years.

No. 23 Liberty and No. 8 Oregon will face off for the first time at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Monday at State Farm Stadium. Kick-off is at 11 a.m. Fans can also attend the Fan Fest Pregame Party, a free tailgate beginning at 7:30 a.m.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord, 16, died two days after being attacked outside a Halloween party in a Queen...
Police submit charges against 7 people in homicide of Queen Creek teen Preston Lord
A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Hospitals in Maricopa County say RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases are surging among many different...
Doctors warn of ‘triple threat’ as more people get sick in Phoenix, the Valley
Super Snake has been part of the “Valley of the Sun” radio landscape for decades.
Beloved Phoenix radio legend ‘DJ Super Snake’ dies
Mikey Ochoa, left, was killed on Dec. 19, while Brandon Smith, right, was killed on Dec. 16.
Phoenix family coping with tragedy during holidays, two brothers killed just days apart

Latest News

A man was shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Man seriously hurt after shooting in central Phoenix
Rescue crews used a helicopter to hoist the man off the trail. He was taken to a hospital.
Fire crews rescue injured 18-year-old mountain biker off Scottsdale trail
No injuries were reported.
4 displaced after electric vehicle fire destroys Glendale home
Alexis Alcantar Mendoza, 30, was arrested for DUI after a crash that left five Phoenix...
5 Phoenix firefighters seriously hurt after crash; SUV driver arrested for DUI