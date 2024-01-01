Phoenix Suns grab third straight win, defeat Orlando Magic 112-107

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns grabbed their third-straight win after defeating the Orlando Magic 112-107 at the Footprint Center on Sunday.

The Big 3, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, were back in action as they led the Suns an early lead against the Magic. The Suns are coming off of Friday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets, where Booker scored 35 points. Phoenix was led in scoring by Kevin Durant, who tallied 31 points in 39 minutes of action. Paolo Banchero paced the Magic with 28 points.

With the win, the Suns improved to 17-15 on the season. The Suns are back in action on New Year’s Day when they take on Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:00 p.m. You can watch Monday’s game live on 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports Network.

