Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix Suns grab third straight win, defeat Orlando Magic 112-107

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:25 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns grabbed their third-straight win after defeating the Orlando Magic 112-107 at the Footprint Center on Sunday.

The Big 3, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, were back in action as they led the Suns an early lead against the Magic. The Suns are coming off of Friday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets, where Booker scored 35 points. Phoenix was led in scoring by Kevin Durant, who tallied 31 points in 39 minutes of action. Paolo Banchero paced the Magic with 28 points.

With the win, the Suns improved to 17-15 on the season. The Suns are back in action on New Year’s Day when they take on Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:00 p.m. You can watch Monday’s game live on 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports Network.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord, 16, died two days after being attacked outside a Halloween party in a Queen...
Police submit charges against 7 people in homicide of Queen Creek teen Preston Lord
A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Hospitals in Maricopa County say RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases are surging among many different...
Doctors warn of ‘triple threat’ as more people get sick in Phoenix, the Valley
Super Snake has been part of the “Valley of the Sun” radio landscape for decades.
Beloved Phoenix radio legend ‘DJ Super Snake’ dies
Mikey Ochoa, left, was killed on Dec. 19, while Brandon Smith, right, was killed on Dec. 16.
Phoenix family coping with tragedy during holidays, two brothers killed just days apart

Latest News

Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon (23) scores past Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) and...
Phoenix Suns snap 3-game losing skid, easily beat Rockets in Houston
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) talk during...
Doncic scores 50 points to eclipse 10,000 for career, Mavericks beat Suns 128-114
Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton, left, drives to the basket against Phoenix Suns...
Trail Blazers erase 22-point deficit for 109-104 win over Suns
Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) sits on the court after an injury against the New York...
Suns guard Bradley Beal out at least two weeks with a sprained right ankle