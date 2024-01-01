Phoenix couple welcomes first baby on New Year’s Day just after midnight

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — New year, new baby! That’s what happened with one couple around midnight on New Year’s Day. While some of us slept in and others partied into the new year, a Phoenix couple was at Banner Health Clinic giving birth to their first baby, whom they named Maveric.

Mother Rylie Steg, 27, gave birth to their newborn baby boy at 12:03 a.m. at the hospital’s Thunderbird location. Father Christian Singleton, 24, said he and Rylie joked about having the baby on New Year’s but were happy it actually happened.

“It’s just a blessing — we’re just so excited to bring in the New Year with him,” Christian said. “We chose the name ‘Maveric’ because we really liked its symbolism of being a free spirit.”

Cheers to Rylie, Christian and Maveric!

