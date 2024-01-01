Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix couple welcomes first baby on New Year’s Day just after midnight

Phoenix couple Christian (left) and Rylie (right) welcomed their newborn, Maveric (the baby),...
Phoenix couple Christian (left) and Rylie (right) welcomed their newborn, Maveric (the baby), into the world and the new year at 12:03 a.m., Jan 1, 2024(Banner Health)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — New year, new baby! That’s what happened with one couple around midnight on New Year’s Day. While some of us slept in and others partied into the new year, a Phoenix couple was at Banner Health Clinic giving birth to their first baby, whom they named Maveric.

Mother Rylie Steg, 27, gave birth to their newborn baby boy at 12:03 a.m. at the hospital’s Thunderbird location. Father Christian Singleton, 24, said he and Rylie joked about having the baby on New Year’s but were happy it actually happened.

“It’s just a blessing — we’re just so excited to bring in the New Year with him,” Christian said. “We chose the name ‘Maveric’ because we really liked its symbolism of being a free spirit.”

Cheers to Rylie, Christian and Maveric!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord, 16, died two days after being attacked outside a Halloween party in a Queen...
Police submit charges against 7 people in homicide of Queen Creek teen Preston Lord
A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Hospitals in Maricopa County say RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases are surging among many different...
Doctors warn of ‘triple threat’ as more people get sick in Phoenix, the Valley
Super Snake has been part of the “Valley of the Sun” radio landscape for decades.
Beloved Phoenix radio legend ‘DJ Super Snake’ dies
Mikey Ochoa, left, was killed on Dec. 19, while Brandon Smith, right, was killed on Dec. 16.
Phoenix family coping with tragedy during holidays, two brothers killed just days apart

Latest News

SG TX SHELTER FOR MIGRANTS
Texas man opens up his Airbnb to help migrants living residing resource centers
Bad Air Quality New Year's Day
No Burn Day starts off the new year in Maricopa County and it’s not just the fireworks
Bad Air Quality New Year's Day
Phoenix's air pollution on New Year's Day harmful to those with health issues
The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition but later died.
Man dead after hit-and-run collision in west Phoenix