Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by Avondale police officer

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A person is in the hospital after an overnight crash in Avondale involving a police officer.

Around 12:25 a.m. Monday, the Avondale officer struck a pedestrian near 108th Avenue and Madison Street. The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was not hurt.

Police say the investigation into the officer-involved collision will be handled by the Goodyear Police Department, who also investigated the scene of the crash.

