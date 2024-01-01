No Burn Day starts off the new year in Maricopa County and it’s not just the fireworks

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The air quality in Maricopa County is pretty bad this New Year’s Day, and despite what you think, it’s not just the fireworks causing the problem — it’s cars and woodburning as well.

Today is a High Pollution Advisory (HPA) due to elevated PM2.5 (smoke) levels in Maricopa County. Wood burning is prohibited. HPA restrictions will continue to be in effect tomorrow, Monday, January 1, 2024. Learn more at https://t.co/m4ZJRuOTHe. pic.twitter.com/THla68GBza — Maricopa Air (@MaricopaAir) December 31, 2023

The Maricopa County Air Quality Department issued a high-pollution advisory this Monday morning, asking people not to burn wood or coal in fireplaces, stoves and outdoor fire pits. It’s also asking residents to drive less and use a carpool or public transit. This type of air quality could increase the chances of lung disease or trigger an asthma attack.

There are no restrictions on buying or using legal fireworks. However, using those fireworks can still cause some damage hours after they’ve been set off.

“Everyone lights them off at the same time of night, all at once on New Year’s, all of that can have a significant impact on air quality,” said Brad Busby with MCAQD.

