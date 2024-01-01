Man seriously hurt after shooting in central Phoenix

Your Life
A man was shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:36 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after being shot in central Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 15th Avenue and Mulberry Drive, just south of Osborn Road, after people were reported fighting outside.

Police say a man had been shot and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and another man was detained at the scene. An investigation is underway to find out what led to the shooting.

