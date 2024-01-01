Man dead after being hit by a vehicle in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died late Friday night after he was hit by a vehicle in west Phoenix, Maricopa County sheriff deputies said.

Deputies were called around 11:40 p.m. to an area near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road to the crash. The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition but later died. The sheriff’s office is investigating what led up to the collision but haven’t said if the driver is in custody nor if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified by deputies.

