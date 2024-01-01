Your Life
How Arizonans can prepare for potential impaired drivers on New Year’s Eve

By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:33 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s New Year’s Eve, and that means plenty of people are out and about celebrating the final hours before the new year. It’s always important not to drink and drive, but that’s especially true on a night when many others might be consuming alcoholic beverages.

Police departments are out in full force, with officers looking for erratic driving patterns. They want drivers to be aware of their surroundings as well. For Jennifer Thompson, a Phoenix mom whose daughter Felicia was killed because of two impaired drivers, that message hits a little closer to home.

“My world came crashing down,” Thompson said. “And it has never been the same.” Almost 17 years after losing her daughter, Thompson is still processing that loss. “Every day is a different day,” she said. “You never really get past that pain or that grief. You just learn to deal with it and cope with it.”

For Thompson, part of that coping process is spreading the message to family and friends to plan ahead when there might be drinking involved. “If my daughters are going out and about, they’re going to call me and say hey mom can you come get me?” Thompson said. “I would rather pick them up at two o’clock in the morning than have a knock on the front door like I did 16 years ago that my child is dead.”

Mesa Police’s George Chwe says even if you haven’t been drinking much, it still could be enough to drive impaired. “If you feel different, you’re going to drive different,” Chwe said. “So regardless of how many you’ve consumed, don’t ever think you’re just under. Just look for an alternative method to get home.”

That could mean an Uber, a Lyft, or just having a designated driver. Chwe says that taking extra caution at intersections can go a long way for those on the roads on New Year’s Eve.

“Try not to stay in the curb lane driving at night,” he said. “A lot of impaired drivers tend to fail to stop at stop signs. If you have a green light at an intersection that just went from red to green, don’t just drive right away.”

A DUI can mean jail time, fines, or both. If you’ve already had one, or there are kids under 15 in the car, the punishment will be more severe. In Thompson’s eyes, that’s necessary; Felicia’s absence is a constant reminder of the consequences impaired driving can have. “It’s deadly on those roads,” she said. “It’s nothing to play around with.”

Chwe says you don’t have to drink alcohol to get a DUI. Any kind of impairment, whether it’s marijuana or some other kind of drug, can lead to a DUI arrest if someone is not operating a vehicle safely. If you see someone driving recklessly, call 911.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

