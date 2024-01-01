Your Life
2024 brings cooler weather and rain to Arizona this week

Sunday is expected to be cooler that Saturday across the Valley with the possibility of rain into the week.(Arizona's Family)
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:13 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The new year is here! 2024 will have a cool and rainy start for the Valley. We are tracking a system that will pass through Arizona on Monday, bringing a 30% chance for rain later in the evening. Highs for the start of the week will stay around the mid-60s.

Another system will pass through Arizona from the Pacific, which will drop temps into the low 60s and bring a 50% chance for rain for the Valley on Thursday. Lows this week will be chilly in the 40s, so bundle up on your way to work or run errands.

Due to poor air quality, the Maricopa County Air Quality Department has issued No Burn Days for Sunday and Monday. You will want to limit outdoor activity if you have any heart or lung problems.

For the High Country, we are tracking a chance for snow in the higher elevation areas like the white mountains and Mogollon Rim for Tuesday and Thursday.

