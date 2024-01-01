2023 was the 4th hottest on record for Phoenix. This week will be on the cool side

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A series of storm systems will sweep across Arizona this week, bringing chances for rain and snow in the mountains and continuing the rather cool temperatures. However, we’re not expecting an abundance of rain and snow out of any of these storms, the first of which is moving through the state right now. There are slight chances for rain overnight in southern Arizona, but if it occurs, it will be very light. The bigger change begins with the arrival of a Thursday storm, which will include chances of light rain for the Valley, generally of less than 1/0th of an inch of rain.

The third storm of the week will arrive Sunday with better chances for decent rain in main desert areas, including metro Phoenix. It’s still too early to really zero in on rainfall amounts for that storm next Sunday, but they could push ¼” of an inch of rain. At this point, we have low confidence in how the Sunday storm will play out, but that will come into higher relief as we move through the week.

By the way, it turns out that 2023 was the 4th hottest on record for Phoenix, records that go back to 1895. We had an average high of 77.0 last year. The hottest on record was 77.3 degrees in 2017. Also, the 4.21″ of rain we have turns out to be the 15th driest year on record. The driest years tied at 2.82″ in 1956 and 2002.

