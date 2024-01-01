16-year-old in hospital after alleged drive-by shooting in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital Monday morning after he was shot in the leg in Mesa.

Around 5 a.m., a woman called Mesa police to report that her son had been shot and needed help. According to officers, the boy said that he and his friend had walked out of the apartments on University Drive, west of Alma School Road, when a car with another teen boy inside drove by and fired three to four times. Police say the victim added that the shooting happened inside the apartment complex, not on the street. A friend of the victim did not speak with the police.

The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating the shooting to determine where it happened and identify any suspects and a description of the vehicle.

