Teen hospitalized after late-night shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenage boy is in the hospital after a shooting late Saturday night in central Phoenix.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 19th Avenue and Thomas Road. When officers arrived, they found a teen suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police say he was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the suspect tried to steal the teen’s property before the shooting occurred. No one has been arrested.

