Teen hospitalized after late-night shooting in central Phoenix

Phoenix police believe the suspect tried to steal something from the teen before shooting him late Saturday night near 19th Avenue and Thomas Road.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:50 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A teenage boy is in the hospital after a shooting late Saturday night in central Phoenix.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 19th Avenue and Thomas Road. When officers arrived, they found a teen suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police say he was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the suspect tried to steal the teen’s property before the shooting occurred. No one has been arrested.

