Suspect drove over 100 mph during Phoenix chase, troopers say

DPS says the suspect hit a top speed of 112 miles per hour during the 12-mile pursuit.
DPS says the suspect hit a top speed of 112 miles per hour during the 12-mile pursuit. File image.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:45 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A driver is in custody after allegedly leading troopers on a chase through Phoenix at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

Just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety says a trooper tried to pull over a speeding driver on Interstate 17 near Camelback Road. DPS says the driver sped up, trying to flee the trooper while heading northbound on I-17.

Moments later, the driver exited the freeway at Rose Garden Lane, north of Loop 101, while troopers were still in pursuit. That’s when a trooper used a Grappler to disable the car near 27th Avenue and Rose Garden Lane. No one was hurt, and the suspect was taken into custody.

DPS says the suspect hit a top speed of 112 miles per hour during the 12-mile pursuit. Troopers have not yet released that person’s identity.

