Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Police identify suspect arrested after 2 people stabbed at south Phoenix home

Robert Arias, 32, was arrested after allegedly stabbing two people at a home in south Phoenix...
Robert Arias, 32, was arrested after allegedly stabbing two people at a home in south Phoenix on Friday.(Arizona's Family / Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:02 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A man is in jail in connection with a stabbing that left two people injured late last week in south Phoenix. The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Roberto Arias.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing at a home on Alta Vista Road, near 40th Street and Southern Avenue, around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Officers and fire crews found three people who had been hurt, including a man and a woman who were rushed to a hospital in serious condition with stab wounds. Another woman was treated at the scene for minor cuts.

Officers later located the suspect, Arias, and arrested him. He was booked on multiple counts of assault. Other details have not yet been released, including what led up to the stabbing.

Officers were called to a home near 40th Street and Southern Avenue after reports of a man stabbing multiple people.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Preston Lord, 16, died two days after being attacked outside a Halloween party in a Queen...
Police submit charges against 7 people in homicide of Queen Creek teen Preston Lord
Hospitals in Maricopa County say RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases are surging among many different...
Doctors warn of ‘triple threat’ as more people get sick in Phoenix, the Valley
Super Snake has been part of the “Valley of the Sun” radio landscape for decades.
Beloved Phoenix radio legend ‘DJ Super Snake’ dies
Mikey Ochoa, left, was killed on Dec. 19, while Brandon Smith, right, was killed on Dec. 16.
Phoenix family coping with tragedy during holidays, two brothers killed just days apart

Latest News

DPS says the suspect hit a top speed of 112 miles per hour during the 12-mile pursuit. File...
Suspect drove over 100 mph during Phoenix chase, troopers say
A shooting in an Avondale neighborhood left a man dead early Saturday morning, Dec. 30, 2023.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Avondale neighborhood
File image
Phoenix police investigating after man seriously injured in shooting
File image
Teen hospitalized after late-night shooting in central Phoenix