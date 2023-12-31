Police identify suspect arrested after 2 people stabbed at south Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail in connection with a stabbing that left two people injured late last week in south Phoenix. The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Roberto Arias.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing at a home on Alta Vista Road, near 40th Street and Southern Avenue, around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Officers and fire crews found three people who had been hurt, including a man and a woman who were rushed to a hospital in serious condition with stab wounds. Another woman was treated at the scene for minor cuts.

Officers later located the suspect, Arias, and arrested him. He was booked on multiple counts of assault. Other details have not yet been released, including what led up to the stabbing.

