Phoenix police investigating after man seriously injured in shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after a shooting Sunday morning in Phoenix.

Just before 8:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near 18th and Oak streets. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He’s hospitalized with serious injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and police have not yet found a suspect.

