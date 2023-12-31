Late night crash leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and two others were injured in a crash late Saturday night in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police and fire crews responded to the area of 19th Avenue and Greenway Road just after 10:30 p.m., where two vehicles had collided. Police say the driver of one of the cars was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released and the crash remains under investigation.

