First week of 2024 to bring cooldown, rain chances to Phoenix

AZFamily First Alert Weather 7 a.m. update for Sunday, 12/31/23
By Holly Bock
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Happy New Years Eve! A series of weather systems will move across the region this first week of 2024 and bring some changes to our weather pattern. Today is expected to be cooler than yesterday (Saturday’s high temperature in Phoenix was 76 degrees), with highs expected to be in the mid-60s across the Valley.

Our first chance for rain in the new year will be mainly south and east of Phoenix on Monday night, but not much rain is expected to fall. Areas of Pinal and Gila counties could see about a tenth of an inch or so. We then stay dry Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures hovering in the mid to upper 60s.

Then by Wednesday night into Thursday, another system from the California coast will cool temperatures down and increase rain and snow chances. In the Valley, we’ll fall to the lower 60s on Thursday. Rain chances look best over the higher terrain north and east of Phoenix and the possibility for high-elevation snow. However, there’s expected to be little to no snow accumulation below 6,000 feet for now.

Keep in mind that the Maricopa County Air Quality Department did issue No Burn Days for Sunday and Monday due to poor air quality. If you have any heart or lung problems, you will want to limit outdoor activity.

