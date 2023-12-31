Your Life
Fire crews rescue injured 18-year-old mountain biker off Scottsdale trail

Rescue crews used a helicopter to hoist the man off the trail. He was taken to a hospital.
Rescue crews used a helicopter to hoist the man off the trail. He was taken to a hospital.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:29 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An 18-year-old man is recovering after crashing while mountain biking and needing to be rescued off a trail in Scottsdale on Sunday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire technical rescue teams were called to the Lost Dog Trailhead near 124th Street and Via Linda Road to help a mountain biker who crashed and reported having neck pain and multiple cuts. Rescue crews used a helicopter to hoist the man off the trail. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Scottsdale Fire has some tips on how to stay safe when mountain biking in Arizona. They say always to wear a helmet, keep in control, wear the correct riding gear and stay within your skill level. When riding, fire officials advise you to get to know the trail, slow down for blind corners, and know what type of bike to use for where you’re riding. Finally, Scottsdale Fire says that you should have a charged cellphone and stay on the trails if you crash.

