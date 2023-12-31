Your Life
Deadly collision involving pedestrian shuts down portion of I-10 in Phoenix

A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-10 between 7th and 16th streets early Sunday morning.
A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-10 between 7th and 16th streets early Sunday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:25 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in central Phoenix are closed after a person was struck and killed by a car early Sunday morning.

The deadly collision happened around 4:20 a.m. on I-10 near milepost 146, between 7th and 16th streets. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a pedestrian was running in the eastbound lanes “for an unknown reason” before being hit by a vehicle. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the driver also remained on scene.

As of 6 a.m., all eastbound lanes of I-10 are closed at 7th Street as investigators work to determine what led up to the crash. Westbound traffic has not been affected. Check back for updates.

This marks the second time in a matter of hours that a pedestrian died on the interstate. Just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, another deadly collision was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Dysart Road in Avondale.

