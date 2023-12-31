Cardinals upset Eagles 35-31 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — It was a nail-biter into the fourth quarter as the Arizona Cardinals were looking to upset the Eagles in Philadelphia. And it was a storybook finish as Kyler Murray led the offense downfield to score the go-ahead touchdown with just over 30 seconds to play, ultimately defeating the Eagles 35-31.

It wasn’t the only highlight-worthy play on Sunday, which also included a 1st-and-goal play late in the third quarter when Murray evaded a tackle and connected with running back James Conner, who made a one-handed catch in the endzone. After a successful two-point play, the Cardinals tied the game at 21-21.

The Eagles answered with a 75-yard drive in the fourth quarter, culminating with a nine-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to tight end Dallas Goedert to regain the lead. But it was short-lived as the Cardinals marched back down the field to the red zone. Instead of settling for three points, the Cardinals’ offense stayed on the field for 4th-and-goal, and it paid off as Kyler Murray found wide receiver Michael Wilson with a five-yard pass.

The Eagles kicked a field goal to go back on top, 31-28, with 2:38 left to play. After the Cardinals regained the lead, Hurts led the Eagles all the way to midfield with less than a minute to go in the game. As the final seconds ticked away, Hurts attempted a Hail Mary, which was intercepted in the endzone.

Coming into Sunday’s game, the Cardinals were reeling from last week’s 27-16 loss to the Chicago Bears at State Farm Stadium. Meanwhile, the Eagles were looking to bounce back from a three-game losing streak, especially following a stunning 20-17 loss at Seattle on Monday night. With this upset, the Eagles fall to 11-5 on the season, following an 11-1 start.

The 4-12 Cardinals play their last game of the season next Sunday, Jan. 7, at home against the Seattle Seahawks. The two teams last met on Oct. 22, when the Seahawks defeated Arizona 20-10.

