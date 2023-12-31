Cactus Shadows High School paints baseball field to honor former player killed in car crash

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Family, friends, and Cactus Shadows High School alumni gathered at the north Scottsdale campus baseball field on Saturday to remember a former player who was killed in a car crash earlier this year. The high school’s head baseball coach, Gaetano Gianni, organized a memorial baseball game to pay tribute to Ben Musser, who played as a catcher for the team during the 2016-2017 season and died in a crash near Morristown at the age of 24.

On May 12, Peoria police were called to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Castle Hot Springs Road and SR-74 in Morristown, where officers found Musser dead at the scene. Detectives say Musser was driving south on Castle Hot Springs Road when he veered off into the desert. Police say speed was believed to be a factor in the crash.

Musser had just gotten married in 2022 and was expecting his first child with his wife, Javon, before the crash. Javon gave birth to their daughter in July.

Many school and baseball alums gathered on the field to play a game in honor of their fellow falcon. At the same time, others watched from the bleachers. In addition to the charity game, an autonomous GPS-guided robot from the company Turf Tank painted a large tribute to Musser in the short center field.

“Whether it was spending time at the soup kitchens or spending time in the special need kids room, they were always spending time at church and always giving their time, their whole family was just amazing at what it truly meant to by a giving person, and Ben was that kid,” said Gianni.

