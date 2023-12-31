5 Phoenix firefighters seriously hurt after crash involving suspected impaired driver

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Six people, including five firefighters, were rushed to the hospital after a collision involving a Phoenix fire engine and an SUV on the city’s west side early Sunday morning. Police believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

It happened around 1 a.m. near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road when Phoenix police say an SUV ran a red light and collided with a Phoenix Fire Department heavy rescue vehicle. Phoenix Fire officials say all five firefighters, as well as the SUV driver, were able to get out of the vehicles on their own before help arrived. All six were taken to area hospitals in serious but stable condition, fire officials say.

Phoenix police say the driver of the SUV showed signs of impairment. The crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.