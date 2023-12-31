4 displaced after electric vehicle fire destroys Glendale home

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Four Glendale residents are without a home after an electric vehicle parked in the garage erupted into flames on Saturday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., Glendale, Phoenix and Peoria fire crews were called to a garage fire near 59th Avenue and Beardsley Road. Firefighters quickly cleared the home and identified the cause of the fire, which had come from an electric vehicle that spread to the attic and caused the roof to collapse.

Phoenix and Glendale crews worked quickly to fight the blaze by pulling the car out of the garage and spraying it with water away from the collapsed roof. Officials say four people are displaced, and no injuries were reported.

Last night at 22:43 near 5500 block of W Lone Cactus Dr, @PHXFire, Glendale, and @PeoriaFire crews responded to a working garage fire. It was quickly identified as a vehicle fire that had extended. pic.twitter.com/fpK5JitkhE — Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) December 31, 2023

