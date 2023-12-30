Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

‘Utter shock’: Woman comes home to find her driveway stolen

A Florida woman says someone stole her driveway from her house while she was at work. (Source: WFTV)
By Nick Papantonis, WFTV via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFTV) - In a season when most of us worry about porch pirates stealing packages, a Florida woman came home to a stunning sight.

While she was at work, someone stole her concrete driveway.

“My driveway is gone,” Amanda Brochu said.

And she isn’t exaggerating.

What used to be a concrete slab outside of her house is now a patch of dirt that she didn’t ask for.

Someone took her driveway as she was trying to get ready for Christmas.

Brochu said it all started when she put her home up for sale.

Strange contractors started coming by, measuring her driveway. Her son counted five of them.

Brochu has since contacted law enforcement. Her doorbell camera captured a bulldozer tearing out the concrete and hauling it away.

“Utter shock. I’ve never seen this before. I’ve never had this happen to myself or anyone in our office,” said real estate agent Rocki Sanchez.

Sanchez is helping Brochu sell her home. She posted about the situation online and believes Brochu is the victim of a scam.

But neither woman knows what the scam is.

“I had multiple people come forward saying that they’ve seen things like this happen, whether it be driveways, roofs, or painting,” Sanchez said. “So, it happens more often than we actually see it.”

Authorities said they are investigating, but Brochu needs additional help.

She says she just replaced the roof and made other investments and doesn’t have the $10,000 she’s been quoted to replace the concrete.

If she doesn’t fix the driveway and sell the home in the next two weeks, she’ll lose out on the home she’s under contract to buy down the road.

“No one is going to buy this. This brings down the property now. And that just messes it up for me and my family,” Brochu said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to try to raise the money to pay for a replacement driveway.

Copyright 2023 WFTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Preston Lord, 16, died two days after being attacked outside a Halloween party in a Queen...
Police submit charges against 7 people in homicide of Queen Creek teen Preston Lord
Hospitals in Maricopa County say RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases are surging among many different...
Doctors warn of ‘triple threat’ as more people get sick in Phoenix, the Valley
Mikey Ochoa, left, was killed on Dec. 19, while Brandon Smith, right, was killed on Dec. 16.
Phoenix family coping with tragedy during holidays, two brothers killed just days apart
Good luck, lotto players!
Lucky Arizona Lottery wins this Christmas weekend; $1M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona

Latest News

Assisting people can range from getting water for an overheated hiker to flying them out by...
How search and rescue keeps people safe during a busy holiday weekend at the Grand Canyon
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Mother, lawyer return 1-year-old to Ohio police; Amber Alert canceled
State Republicans behind the effort say it's wrong for states to kick Trump off the ballot...
Arizona state lawmaker seeks to remove Biden from 2024 ballot
Search and Rescue teams at the Grand Canyon conduct hundreds of rescue missions every year,...
How park rangers are keeping visitors safe at the Grand Canyon