Residents slowly returning to Arizona-Mexico border town that was center of gang war

SASABE, SONORA, MEXICO (3TV/CBS 5) - Residents are making their way back to a town on the Arizona-Mexico border, which was a flash point in a battle for human smuggling territory, according to members of a humanitarian group that came to the aid of displaced residents.

“If people are going back and they’re taking their children, they must feel comfortable and it’s a slow process,” said Gail Kocourek, a member of the Tucson Samaritans.

Sasabe is located west of Nogales and east of Lukeville. Sasabe, Arizona, is little more than a general store, church, and port of entry into Mexico. But Sasabe, Sonora was a town of roughly 2500 people – until late October. That is when rival gangs began fighting in the streets, apparently battling for control of this lucrative human and drug smuggling corridor.

Before the fighting started, the Sonora town of Sasabe, Mexico was home to about 2500 people. Now, only about 20 remain.

By late November, only about 20 of the original residents remained in the town, according to one of the residents, who spoke to Arizona’s Family Investigates. He said gunmen drove most of the people away.

Arizona’s Family Investigates traveled to Sasabe in early December and took video and photos of the abandoned town. We saw bullet holes in windows and walls, an abandoned school and police station, and lots of dogs – left behind.

“It is sad because dogs are pack animals and they don’t get it when the pack disappears and they’re still there,” said Kocourek, who, along with other volunteers, has taken dog food to the border town to feed the pets that were left behind.

Some of the residents ended up in Arizona temporarily. But Kocourek says some are starting to return home, a sign that the violence may be subsiding. “The school is still closed. It’s been closed since, I think, October 23rd and that’s really sad,” said Kocourek.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Do you have a story you want us to investigate? Tell us about it by contacting us.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.