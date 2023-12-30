Rain back in the forecast for first week of the year for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The new year is just around the corner! For New Year’s Eve, we are tracking a chilly start to the day on Sunday as most of the Valley will wake up in the mid to upper 40s. For the afternoon, we will reach the mid-60s with cloudy skies. We will be in the 50s with cloudy skies but no rain for midnight! Enjoy the fireworks with a jacket to keep you warm!

For the start of the new year on Monday we are tracking a 20% chance for rain in the afternoon as a system from California moves into Arizona. Highs will be in the mid 60s across the board for the Valley.

This week, we are tracking a system that will drop highs into the upper 50s by the end of the week. There is also a 20% chance of rain on Thursday, so plan around that. Next weekend is looking cloudy, with highs in the low 60s.

For the high country this week, we are tracking the chance for snow on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday for the higher elevation areas of the Mogollon rim and the white mountain.

