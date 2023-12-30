Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Rain back in the forecast for first week of the year for Arizona

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/30/23
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/30/23(Arizona's Family)
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:22 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The new year is just around the corner! For New Year’s Eve, we are tracking a chilly start to the day on Sunday as most of the Valley will wake up in the mid to upper 40s. For the afternoon, we will reach the mid-60s with cloudy skies. We will be in the 50s with cloudy skies but no rain for midnight! Enjoy the fireworks with a jacket to keep you warm!

For the start of the new year on Monday we are tracking a 20% chance for rain in the afternoon as a system from California moves into Arizona. Highs will be in the mid 60s across the board for the Valley.

This week, we are tracking a system that will drop highs into the upper 50s by the end of the week. There is also a 20% chance of rain on Thursday, so plan around that. Next weekend is looking cloudy, with highs in the low 60s.

For the high country this week, we are tracking the chance for snow on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday for the higher elevation areas of the Mogollon rim and the white mountain.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Preston Lord, 16, died two days after being attacked outside a Halloween party in a Queen...
Police submit charges against 7 people in homicide of Queen Creek teen Preston Lord
Hospitals in Maricopa County say RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases are surging among many different...
Doctors warn of ‘triple threat’ as more people get sick in Phoenix, the Valley
Mikey Ochoa, left, was killed on Dec. 19, while Brandon Smith, right, was killed on Dec. 16.
Phoenix family coping with tragedy during holidays, two brothers killed just days apart
Good luck, lotto players!
Lucky Arizona Lottery wins this Christmas weekend; $1M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona

Latest News

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/30/23
Your Arizona New Year’s forecast, with another day in the 70s
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/30/23
Another day for highs in the 70s in Phoenix
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 9 p.m. for Friday, 12/29/2023.
A few clouds, light rainfall for the New Year for Phoenix-area
A series of weather systems will roll through our state this week
Another day in the 70s for the Phoenix-area