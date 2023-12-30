Next steps in Preston Lord case submitted to Maricopa County attorney

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The high-profile case involving a teen boy beaten to death in Queen Creek is now in the hands of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. It has been two months since 16-year-old Preston Lord was attacked after a Halloween house party. Now, Queen Creek Police are finally ready to pursue criminal charges.

“Each case is very different and in this case, if the police did not have evidence at first and then gather evidence later, that is the reason why they are bringing charges now versus the very beginning,” said attorney Benjamin Taylor.

Taylor said this case could go before a grand jury to determine what criminal charges to bring, if any. MCAO is reviewing evidence but could send individual cases back to Queen Creek detectives to gather more evidence. “The county attorney wants to make sure they have a likelihood of conviction before they bring charges before any person in this case,” said Taylor.

Queen Creek PD said no one has been arrested or detained in the Preston Lord case. Taylor said that is not uncommon for police to recommend charges to prosecutors before taking suspects into custody.

“At the end of the day, the county attorney needs to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt in front of the jury. That is why it takes time before they arrest someone and bring charges, they want to know they have the right person in custody,” said Taylor.

Families want justice not only in the Preston Lord case but also in other assaults on teens in the East Valley. Parents have taken to social media to voice deep concern about a rash of violent attacks they said are linked to a so-called gang of teens. Gilbert PD is investigating if any cases are connected to the group and has recently reopened four cases involving assaults on teens.

“I think there is just a general sense of concern that there are more than seven suspects from prior assaults that happened over a year, year and a half,” said Katey McPherson, a mom and teen advocate.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.