Metal cross stolen from DUI victim’s roadside memorial in Waddell

WADDELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Drive along Sun Valley Parkway in Waddell, and you can’t miss it—a makeshift memorial along the side of the hill. “I come here every day to just remember him,” said Kory Gibson.

It’s a place for Hunter Gibson’s family and friends to stop. The young Surprise man was just 20 years old when a drunk driver, speeding and texting, plowed into his motorcycle on March 4, 2022, killing him. But sometime around Christmas Eve, someone vandalized the memorial, stealing a large metal cross.

“It doesn’t look like it was cut. It was just lifted off, maybe,” Kory Gibson said. Hunter’s friend and his friend’s father made it to the memorial. A large cross with Hunter’s initials was the focal point of the display.

“They put a cross necklace on it and Hunter’s glasses. The glasses were broken and just thrown on the ground like it was garbage like he didn’t mean anything. It was really hurtful, especially around Christmas time,” Kory said.

Kory said Hunter lived a lot of life in his almost 21 years. “He was loud and proud to be Hunter. If he didn’t have a motor in his hand, he wasn’t happy,” he said.

But he had a lot more life left to live. Kory warned him to be careful the night he left on his motorcycle to play basketball. “He always said it won’t happen to me. It was a drunk driver that made the wrong choice, it was nothing Hunter did,” Kory said.

Police determined that 46-year-old Robert Nelson was drunk, texting, and going more than 100 miles an hour when he struck Hunter, throwing him more than 300 feet in the air.

“He (Nelson) got behind the wheel that night. Hunter didn’t do anything; he was minding his own business, enjoying himself, and getting ready for his birthday,” Kory said. Just three weeks shy of turning 21, his family now lives with the pain of losing him.

Losing the centerpiece of this memorial is opening the wound again. “You (vandals) caused more hurt and pain in the family we didn’t need around Christmas. We just want to have it back. We’re not going to ask why,” Kory said.

Gibson also hopes this will serve as a reminder not to drink and drive this holiday weekend.

