Maricopa County Attorney will ask for the death penalty in Lauren Heike’s murder case

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The family of Lauren Heike said the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will seek the death penalty for a man accused of murdering their daughter on a Phoenix hiking trail in April.

On Friday, the Heike family was notified that MCAO filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty for 22-year-old Zion Teasley, who reportedly ambushed and repeatedly stabbed the 29-year-old while she was on a hike. Her body was found near Libby Street and Mayo Boulevard, just south of Loop 101. Detectives linked Teasley to the crime through DNA found on Heike’s shoe and forensic evidence like cellphone location data. Police say Teasley had just been released from prison five months earlier and told detectives he wanted to look like Heike, suggesting he may have been watching her before the attack.

Phoenix police arrested 22-year-old Zion William Teasley on first-degree murder charges for Lauren Heike’s stabbing death. (Phoenix Police Department)

The intent for the death penalty by MCAO comes months after Teasley pleaded not guilty to the murder. He was indicted by a grand jury in May.

The Heike family released this statement regarding MCAO’s intent to seek the death penalty for Lauren’s murder:

We received word late this afternoon that the MCAO has filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty for Lauren’s murder. Our Family supports MCAO’s decision and we are grateful for the work of both MCAO and Pheonix PD. We know that our journey through the criminal justice system is just beginning, but we will be there every step of the way to ensure that Lauren receives justice. As we make our way through our first Christmas season without Lauren, our hearts continue to break over her life being cut short by the violent actions of another. However, we want Lauren to be remembered for the beautiful and kind person that she was. We have hope and find Joe in the knowledge that we will someday be reunited with Lauren. We ask for your prayers and for privacy at this time.

