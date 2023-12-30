Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Maricopa County Attorney will ask for the death penalty in Lauren Heike’s murder case

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:03 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The family of Lauren Heike said the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will seek the death penalty for a man accused of murdering their daughter on a Phoenix hiking trail in April.

On Friday, the Heike family was notified that MCAO filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty for 22-year-old Zion Teasley, who reportedly ambushed and repeatedly stabbed the 29-year-old while she was on a hike. Her body was found near Libby Street and Mayo Boulevard, just south of Loop 101. Detectives linked Teasley to the crime through DNA found on Heike’s shoe and forensic evidence like cellphone location data. Police say Teasley had just been released from prison five months earlier and told detectives he wanted to look like Heike, suggesting he may have been watching her before the attack.

Phoenix police arrested 22-year-old Zion William Teasley on first-degree murder charges for...
Phoenix police arrested 22-year-old Zion William Teasley on first-degree murder charges for Lauren Heike’s stabbing death.(Phoenix Police Department)

The intent for the death penalty by MCAO comes months after Teasley pleaded not guilty to the murder. He was indicted by a grand jury in May.

The Heike family released this statement regarding MCAO’s intent to seek the death penalty for Lauren’s murder:

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Preston Lord, 16, died two days after being attacked outside a Halloween party in a Queen...
Police submit charges against 7 people in homicide of Queen Creek teen Preston Lord
Hospitals in Maricopa County say RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases are surging among many different...
Doctors warn of ‘triple threat’ as more people get sick in Phoenix, the Valley
Mikey Ochoa, left, was killed on Dec. 19, while Brandon Smith, right, was killed on Dec. 16.
Phoenix family coping with tragedy during holidays, two brothers killed just days apart
Good luck, lotto players!
Lucky Arizona Lottery wins this Christmas weekend; $1M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona

Latest News

Yahoo Mail will soon take over managing the remaining Cox webmail accounts. Cox stopped...
Cox is ending webmail service, shifting remaining cox.net users to Yahoo Mail
Zion Teasely, 22, is accused of ambushing and repeatedly stabbing Lauren Heike while she was...
Maricopa County Attorney's Office seeks death penalty for Zion Teasley
Sometime around Christmas Eve, someone vandalized the memorial, stealing a large metal cross.
Metal cross stolen from DUI victim’s roadside memorial in Waddell
It has been two months since 16-year-old Preston Lord was attacked after a Halloween house party.
Next steps in Preston Lord case submitted to Maricopa County attorney