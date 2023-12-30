Maricopa County Attorney will ask for the death penalty in Lauren Heike’s murder case
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The family of Lauren Heike said the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will seek the death penalty for a man accused of murdering their daughter on a Phoenix hiking trail in April.
On Friday, the Heike family was notified that MCAO filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty for 22-year-old Zion Teasley, who reportedly ambushed and repeatedly stabbed the 29-year-old while she was on a hike. Her body was found near Libby Street and Mayo Boulevard, just south of Loop 101. Detectives linked Teasley to the crime through DNA found on Heike’s shoe and forensic evidence like cellphone location data. Police say Teasley had just been released from prison five months earlier and told detectives he wanted to look like Heike, suggesting he may have been watching her before the attack.
The intent for the death penalty by MCAO comes months after Teasley pleaded not guilty to the murder. He was indicted by a grand jury in May.
The Heike family released this statement regarding MCAO’s intent to seek the death penalty for Lauren’s murder:
