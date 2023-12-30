Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man in Las Vegas hospital after officer-involved shooting in Kingman

Kingman police were called around 7:40 p.m. to a house near Western and Golden Gate avenues,...
Kingman police were called around 7:40 p.m. to a house near Western and Golden Gate avenues, where officers said 39-year-old Andrew Philip Romero walked out of the house with a firearm.(WCJB)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:39 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital in Las Vegas after a domestic violence call turned into a police shooting in Kingman on Friday night. Police were called around 7:40 p.m. to a house near Western and Golden Gate avenues, where officers said 39-year-old Andrew Philip Romero walked out of the house with a firearm.

Officers ordered Romero to drop the weapon, but he refused and pointed it at them, a Kingman police spokesperson said. This was when the officers fired, hitting Romero. He was given medical aid on the scene, taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and was later flown to a hospital in Las Vegas.

Police said no one else was injured, and the officer who struck Romero was placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated. This is part of the department’s standard procedure, the spokesperson said, adding that the Lake Havasu City Police Department will handle the investigation.

There is no further information provided from the Kingman Police Department. Arizona’s Family will update the story as soon as we learn more.

This is the 58th officer-involved shooting in Arizona in 2023.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Preston Lord, 16, died two days after being attacked outside a Halloween party in a Queen...
Police submit charges against 7 people in homicide of Queen Creek teen Preston Lord
Hospitals in Maricopa County say RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases are surging among many different...
Doctors warn of ‘triple threat’ as more people get sick in Phoenix, the Valley
Mikey Ochoa, left, was killed on Dec. 19, while Brandon Smith, right, was killed on Dec. 16.
Phoenix family coping with tragedy during holidays, two brothers killed just days apart
Good luck, lotto players!
Lucky Arizona Lottery wins this Christmas weekend; $1M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona

Latest News

Sometime around Christmas Eve, someone vandalized the memorial, stealing a large metal cross.
Metal cross stolen from DUI victim’s roadside memorial in Waddell
Family members want answers after a memorial went missing for a 20-year-old man killed in a...
Memorial missing for man killed in Waddell crash
Officers were called to the neighborhood near 39th Avenue and Glendale Road in west Phoenix,...
Man hospitalized, suspect on the run after shooting in west Phoenix
Police say officers believed the suspect had a knife. After the shooting, they said it was a...
Former Arizona police chief reacts to deadly officer-involved shooting video