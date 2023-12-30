Man in Las Vegas hospital after officer-involved shooting in Kingman

KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital in Las Vegas after a domestic violence call turned into a police shooting in Kingman on Friday night. Police were called around 7:40 p.m. to a house near Western and Golden Gate avenues, where officers said 39-year-old Andrew Philip Romero walked out of the house with a firearm.

Officers ordered Romero to drop the weapon, but he refused and pointed it at them, a Kingman police spokesperson said. This was when the officers fired, hitting Romero. He was given medical aid on the scene, taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and was later flown to a hospital in Las Vegas.

Police said no one else was injured, and the officer who struck Romero was placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated. This is part of the department’s standard procedure, the spokesperson said, adding that the Lake Havasu City Police Department will handle the investigation.

There is no further information provided from the Kingman Police Department. Arizona’s Family will update the story as soon as we learn more.

This is the 58th officer-involved shooting in Arizona in 2023.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.