Man hospitalized, suspect on the run after shooting in west Phoenix

Officers were called to the neighborhood near 39th Avenue and Glendale Road in west Phoenix,...
Officers were called to the neighborhood near 39th Avenue and Glendale Road in west Phoenix, where they found a man with signs he was shot.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital Saturday morning after a shooting at a home in a Phoenix neighborhood. Officers were called to the neighborhood near 39th Avenue and Keim Drive, south of Glendale Road, where they found a man with signs that he was shot. He was able to speak with officers and was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Information is scarce, but police say the man knows the suspect, who police are searching for. Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

