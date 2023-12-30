Man hospitalized, suspect on the run after shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital Saturday morning after a shooting at a home in a Phoenix neighborhood. Officers were called to the neighborhood near 39th Avenue and Keim Drive, south of Glendale Road, where they found a man with signs that he was shot. He was able to speak with officers and was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Information is scarce, but police say the man knows the suspect, who police are searching for. Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.