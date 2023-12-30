How search and rescue keeps people safe during a busy holiday weekend at the Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Grand Canyon stretches 277 miles across northern Arizona. While its beauty and terrain draw people from all over the world, people can also underestimate how challenging hiking it can be.

Each year, about 6 million people visit the Grand Canyon, making it one of the busiest national parks in the country. Lines to get into the park on Friday took 45 to 60 minutes with the extra holiday traffic. More people means a higher chance of accidents.

While some chose the serenity and simplicity of taking in the views, others opted for thrill and adrenaline. Joëlle Baird, lead Public Affairs Specialist at the park, said it’s easy for people to underestimate how challenging hiking back up can be. “We have the challenge here of the inverted mountain effect,” Baird said. “So it’s very easy of course, to go down into the Canyon, but much more challenging and difficult to hike out on the second half of people’s journey.”

Whether people are relaxing or hiking, the search and rescue team is always ready to keep all visitors safe. Baird said assisting people can range from getting water for an overheated hiker to flying them out by helicopter. “We have rescues all the way from the Colorado which most often include aviation assistance and medical evacuation via helicopter because of how remote those areas along the Colorado River are,” Baird said. “We also have everything from foot response and hiker assists.”

They conduct hundreds of rescues each year, but unfortunately, about 12 people die each year at the canyon. “We see around 300 to 340 search and rescue incidents a year, and part of that is because we have such a high visitation here to Grand Canyon,” Baird said.

One of the biggest reason dangers during the peak season is the heat. But even during the winter months, it’s important to stay prepared, keep plenty of water with you, and stay on the trails and away from the canyon’s edge.

The park just closed its seasonal search and rescue team applications, but you can find out more about other open positions at their website here.

