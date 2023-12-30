Your Life
Homeowner surprised by 10-foot python near backyard pool

The homeowner called trappers when she spotted the 10-foot-long snake hiding near her lanai screen. (WBBH, SLETH REPTILES ANIMAL & WILDLIFE REMOVAL, CNN)
By WBBH via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:00 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
LELY RESORT, Fla. (WBBH) - What was meant to be a relaxing day by the pool turned into quite the opposite for one Florida woman after she spotted a 10-foot snake nearby.

Jane Spencer spotted the 10-foot Burmese python Wednesday afternoon in a gated community in Lely Resort.

The Lakoya community resident said she was shocked when her relaxing day at the pool turned into quite a show.

“Holy cow! It’s come to our house,” Spencer said was her initial reaction.

The Lely Resort homeowner called wildlife trappers Seth Brattain and Jesse Richards, with Sleth Reptiles, when she spotted the 10-foot-long snake hiding in a pond about 20 feet from her lanai screen.

“I call it freestyling,” Brattain described.

The “freestyling” was required to trap the invasive species because the 60-pound snake had the advantage. It was in the water.

“Couldn’t get the noose around the head. He was doing this number and then all of a sudden, he shot out into the lake,” Richards said. “So, we literally ditched the sticks, jumped on it by the tail and had the back end like this much, and we’re both struggling, doing this under trying to fight it.”

After a failed attempt at snagging the invasive species, the trappers decided to get wet.

They nearly got bit too, coming uncomfortably close to all 120 razor sharp teeth.

“We pull it out. As soon as he was free, he turned around and came right at me,” Richards added. “At the same time, I slipped and lost my grip. So, now he’s right at my feet.”

The trappers eventually finished the job.

The catch likely saved countless mammals, birds and pets. It also serves as a reminder to Spencer that Burmese pythons are near.

“They’re coming out of the Everglades, and they’re hungry,” Spencer said.

Copyright 2023 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

