Former Arizona police chief reacts to deadly officer-involved shooting video

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Police Department released body camera video of a deadly officer-involved shooting (OIS) Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened near 50th Street and McDowell Road around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2023. The video begins with an officer’s body cam video showing him getting out of his unit and saying, “He’s armed with a knife. Get your f****** hands up! Hands up!”

There are two body cam videos from different officers showing police chasing a suspect, who investigators later identified as 37-year-old Alton Tungovia. The on-foot chase happened near 50th Street and McDowell Road after receiving multiple calls about him allegedly stabbing a man near 44th Street. Investigators said the victim was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers can be heard telling the suspect to put his hands up multiple times, but he disregarded their orders. An officer then used pepper balls, but Tungovia kept on walking.

It was not long before an officer fired real bullets, hitting Tungovia. Police say he was taken to a hospital but didn’t make it. It was later learned the suspect had a black metal object in his hands.

“All of us are gifted with 20/20 hindsight,” said a former Arizona police chief, Stan Kephart. “This is the very difficult thing about being a police officer. After the fact, we all get to see that ‘Oh, this isn’t something that merited a lethal response’ — That’s after the fact.”

Kephart said due to the ongoing criminal and internal investigations, he cannot share his opinions on whether or not the shooting was justified. However, he did share the training officers receive. He said one element at play is what’s called ‘The Threshold of Peril.’ He said it’s when an officer believes they’re in danger of being hurt or killed by the suspect and uses lethal force. “But we don’t know, again, what was in the mind of the officer and what the danger he saw was,” Kephart said.

In the video, at least two officers can be heard saying the suspect had a knife. “A knife, I’m sure we could all agree, can be a danger up close and personal. It can also be a danger if somebody throws it at you,” he said.

Kephart said officers are trained to de-escalate situations. Phoenix Police said the officer who fired his weapon and shot the suspect has been with the department for six years. Kephart is confident the officer has received all the training to handle these intense situations.

“The bottom line is, you are taught and trained that you can use lower levels of force beginning with your voice articulation and trying to use conflict resolution and not escalating to hands-on or forcing the individual to use hand-cuffs,” he said. “The training is given so that you don’t have to exhaust each level of lower force. You can go from voice command to lethal force and use the firearm. And so that would not be wrong, in terms of the training.”

Kephart again emphasized that an officer has to believe they’re in danger. He also said ‘suicide by cop,’ which has been a growing issue, could be investigated. In the video, the suspect can be heard shouting back at the officers, “Shoot me”, “Kill me” and “Put a real round in my ass”.

“Those types of things are not without possibility in this situation,” Kephart said, adding that it will be up to the Maricopa County Attorney to charge the officer with a crime or not.

