Five high-profile unsolved true crime cases in Arizona from 2023

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are five high-profile investigations in Arizona for murders or attempted murders in 2023 that remain unsolved and many questions unanswered. In all of these cases, authorities are looking for people to come forward with information to help solve them. The last thing any family members of these victims want is for these to become cold cases.

Heading into the new year, detectives need your help solving these:

Mercedes Vega Murder

April was the last time 22-year-old Mercedes Vega was seen alive. She was seen on surveillance footage heading into her apartment parking garage to go meet her friends for dinner, but she never made it. Her body was found the next morning burned in a car off the I-10 in Tonopah.

The medical examiner’s report said Vega had been shot in the arm, hit in the head and had bleach in her throat, but she was still alive when the fire started and died from smoke inhalation. Her parents have been begging for someone to come forward ever since.

“I love you, I will never stop, I’ll never stop fighting,” her mom, Erika Pillsbury tearfully said.

Grant Griffiths Murder and House Fire

In May, a house fire in Prescott Valley revealed a sinister reality — Grant Griffiths didn’t die from the fire but instead was shot multiple times.

“There was an accelerant found on the bed, so the fire was actually started on the bed after he passed away because he didn’t have any smoke in his lungs,” Griffiths’ daughter Courtney Younger told Arizona’s Family.

Younger said her dad was living alone at the time but often provided housing for those trying to get back on their feet. Most recently, he let a man named Robin Consylman stay at his home, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said they believe he was a witness and has information.

Authorities just increased a reward last month to $10,000 for information that can lead to an arrest.

Desiree Rivas Murder

That same month, in May, 17-year-old Desiree Rivas was trying to leave a graduation party in a neighborhood near Tolleson when she was shot dead. Police believe multiple people were shooting just after midnight when Desiree was tragically caught in the crossfire.

“If there was anyone in the area and is withholding information, you’re just as guilty as the one who pulled the trigger,” Desiree’s aunt, Melissa Rivas, said.

The FBI is offering a $12,000 reward for anyone with information.

Holvig Mystery Homicide Case

In July, Tonopah man Chad Holvig and his son Dalton disappeared. Then, in August, a strange and grisly discovery was made. Dalton was found shot multiple times in a Goodyear home but alive, but Chad was found dead inside, along with a man named Anthony Vayne. Investigators have no idea how Vayne is tied to this case.

Two people living at the home were arrested on weapons and kidnapping charges but not for any of the deaths.

“There’s a high probability that other people were on the property and may have some information regarding who’s responsible for these deaths,” Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said.

Hans Schmidt Attempted Murder

In November, beloved religious leader and former military combat medic Hans Schmidt was preaching on a Glendale street corner when a car drove by, and someone pulled out a gun and shot him.

A man working nearby heard people yelling at the 26-year-old. “The slurry of everything, really — hateful comments, people yelling at him to get off the street, all sorts of hateful things,” Paul Sanchez said.

Schmidt was left in critical condition, and even though a traffic camera caught the incident on video, no arrests have been made for the attempted murder.

