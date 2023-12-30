Five high-profile unsolved true crime cases in Arizona from 2023

True Crime Arizona's Briana Whitney takes a look at 5 unsolved cases and where the investigations stand at end of the year.
By Briana Whitney
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:43 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are five high-profile investigations in Arizona for murders or attempted murders in 2023 that remain unsolved and many questions unanswered. In all of these cases, authorities are looking for people to come forward with information to help solve them. The last thing any family members of these victims want is for these to become cold cases.

Heading into the new year, detectives need your help solving these:

Mercedes Vega Murder

April was the last time 22-year-old Mercedes Vega was seen alive. She was seen on surveillance footage heading into her apartment parking garage to go meet her friends for dinner, but she never made it. Her body was found the next morning burned in a car off the I-10 in Tonopah.

The medical examiner’s report said Vega had been shot in the arm, hit in the head and had bleach in her throat, but she was still alive when the fire started and died from smoke inhalation. Her parents have been begging for someone to come forward ever since.

“I love you, I will never stop, I’ll never stop fighting,” her mom, Erika Pillsbury tearfully said.

Grant Griffiths Murder and House Fire

In May, a house fire in Prescott Valley revealed a sinister reality — Grant Griffiths didn’t die from the fire but instead was shot multiple times.

“There was an accelerant found on the bed, so the fire was actually started on the bed after he passed away because he didn’t have any smoke in his lungs,” Griffiths’ daughter Courtney Younger told Arizona’s Family.

Younger said her dad was living alone at the time but often provided housing for those trying to get back on their feet. Most recently, he let a man named Robin Consylman stay at his home, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said they believe he was a witness and has information.

Authorities just increased a reward last month to $10,000 for information that can lead to an arrest.

Desiree Rivas Murder

That same month, in May, 17-year-old Desiree Rivas was trying to leave a graduation party in a neighborhood near Tolleson when she was shot dead. Police believe multiple people were shooting just after midnight when Desiree was tragically caught in the crossfire.

“If there was anyone in the area and is withholding information, you’re just as guilty as the one who pulled the trigger,” Desiree’s aunt, Melissa Rivas, said.

The FBI is offering a $12,000 reward for anyone with information.

Holvig Mystery Homicide Case

In July, Tonopah man Chad Holvig and his son Dalton disappeared. Then, in August, a strange and grisly discovery was made. Dalton was found shot multiple times in a Goodyear home but alive, but Chad was found dead inside, along with a man named Anthony Vayne. Investigators have no idea how Vayne is tied to this case.

Two people living at the home were arrested on weapons and kidnapping charges but not for any of the deaths.

“There’s a high probability that other people were on the property and may have some information regarding who’s responsible for these deaths,” Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said.

Hans Schmidt Attempted Murder

In November, beloved religious leader and former military combat medic Hans Schmidt was preaching on a Glendale street corner when a car drove by, and someone pulled out a gun and shot him.

A man working nearby heard people yelling at the 26-year-old. “The slurry of everything, really — hateful comments, people yelling at him to get off the street, all sorts of hateful things,” Paul Sanchez said.

Schmidt was left in critical condition, and even though a traffic camera caught the incident on video, no arrests have been made for the attempted murder.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

True Crime Arizona's Briana Whitney takes a look at 5 unsolved cases and where the...

Several high-profile unsolved cases across Arizona

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
From murder to attempted murders and missing people, True Crime Arizona's Briana Whitney takes a look at 5 unsolved cases and where the investigations stand at the end of the year.

News

Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney, Morgan Loew, Emma Lockhart and Casey Torres discuss details...

What's next in the murder case of Preston Lord?

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
True Crime reporter Briana Whitney, Arizona's Family Investigates Morgan Loew and Arizona's Family reporters Emma Lockhart and Casey Torres discuss details in the murder case of Preston Lord.

News

Arizona's Family looks back at the top stories our team covered throughout Arizona and the...

The top news stories that defined 2023 in Arizona

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Arizona's Family looks back at the top stories our team covered throughout Arizona and the world in 2023.

True Crime Arizona

As 2023 comes to an end, one famous female convicted killer was released on parole in Arizona,...

Former Playboy Bunny released on parole decades after husband’s murder

Updated: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:02 PM MST
|
By Briana Whitney
Former Playboy Bunny and convicted killer Carole Gold was recently released after her decades-long stay behind bars.

Latest News

News

This year, convicted killer and former Playboy Bunny Carole Gold was released from prison on...

Former Playboy Bunny released from prison on parole

Updated: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:52 PM MST
|
This year, convicted killer and former Playboy Bunny Carole Gold was released from prison on parole.

News

An Arizona lawmaker is proposing a bill that would take guns away from somebody a judge deems...

Arizona bill would allow judges to take away guns from 'dangerous' people

Updated: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:26 PM MST
|
An Arizona lawmaker is proposing a bill that would take guns away from somebody a judge deems a danger to others and themselves.

True Crime Arizona

Gilbert “Yogi” Villarreal (Right) was just sentenced to 50 years behind bars for the 2012...

Phoenix murderer gets 50 years for 2012 ‘overkill’ stabbing of wife

Updated: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:04 PM MST
|
By Briana Whitney
Witnesses heard Sheila Lomes screaming for help as she was being stabbed to death.

Originals

Yetta Gibson sits down with business mogul, Sam Fox. Yetta is also surprised by some celebrities.

Arizona's Family Original With Yetta Gibson - Episode 4

Updated: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM MST
|
Yetta Gibson sits down with business mogul, Sam Fox. Yetta is also surprised by some celebrities.

News

An aunt of one of the victims is answering questions about what led up to the horrific killing...

Aunt of victim in Phoenix family murder-suicide sheds light on chilling murders

Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:17 PM MST
|
An aunt of one of the victims is answering questions about what led up to the horrific killing of the Fitz family and another man, all allegedly at the hands of the husband.

True Crime Arizona

Police say Sage Fitz's husband, Bryan, drove to her work place and killed her and her boss,...

Aunt of victim in Phoenix family murder-suicide reveals concerning signs before deadly rampage

Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:12 PM MST
|
By Briana Whitney
Family members say the suspect had a traumatic injury that changed their lives, and he became concerningly controlling.