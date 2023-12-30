Your Life
Cat back home after sneakily tagging along in car for vacation, getting lost at airport

A cat that went missing at Tampa International Airport is now home safe and sound. (Source: WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:02 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) – A cat that went missing at Tampa International Airport is now home safe and sound.

According to the airport, the cat named Sai – who was never supposed to be at the airport in the first place – went missing on Thursday.

Sai’s owner Hanna had recently moved to Germany to be with her husband who is stationed in the military. Hanna’s mother Karen has since been taking care of Sai.

But when Karen went to the Tampa airport Thursday to catch a flight, she was unaware that Sai had quietly tagged along in her car.

When Karen opened her car door in the airport’s parking garage, Sai jumped out and ran away.

Airport staff and police were alerted and sprang into action, searching for the cat.

Fortunately, airport workers spotted Sai in the parking garage later that night and captured him.

Sai is now in the care of a family friend until Karen returns home from her trip.

