Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Beloved Phoenix radio legend ‘DJ Super Snake’ dies

Super Snake has been part of the “Valley of the Sun” radio landscape for decades.
Super Snake has been part of the “Valley of the Sun” radio landscape for decades.(Family of DJ Super Snake)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Family members confirm Valley radio legend DJ Super Snake, known for his vibrant personality and signature laugh, died early Saturday morning.

Super Snake has been part of the “Valley of the Sun” radio landscape for decades. He was a Phoenix native and a Phoenix Suns ball kid during his childhood. He went on to Pepperdine University, where he worked in San Diego radio. After college, he had stops in Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia, San Francisco and New York before returning home to the Valley of the Sun. In the 1990s, he was a household name and worked as a popular radio DJ on Power 92 in Phoenix.

In 2022, he joined HOT 97.5 & 103.9 to play favorite hits to listeners every night.

He was a Phoenix native and a Phoenix Suns ball kid during his childhood.
He was a Phoenix native and a Phoenix Suns ball kid during his childhood.(Family of DJ Super Snake)

His family released a statement shortly after his death.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Preston Lord, 16, died two days after being attacked outside a Halloween party in a Queen...
Police submit charges against 7 people in homicide of Queen Creek teen Preston Lord
Hospitals in Maricopa County say RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases are surging among many different...
Doctors warn of ‘triple threat’ as more people get sick in Phoenix, the Valley
Mikey Ochoa, left, was killed on Dec. 19, while Brandon Smith, right, was killed on Dec. 16.
Phoenix family coping with tragedy during holidays, two brothers killed just days apart
Good luck, lotto players!
Lucky Arizona Lottery wins this Christmas weekend; $1M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona

Latest News

Kingman police were called around 7:40 p.m. to a house near Western and Golden Gate avenues,...
Man in Las Vegas hospital after officer-involved shooting in Kingman
Sometime around Christmas Eve, someone vandalized the memorial, stealing a large metal cross.
Metal cross stolen from DUI victim’s roadside memorial in Waddell
Family members want answers after a memorial went missing for a 20-year-old man killed in a...
Memorial missing for man killed in Waddell crash
Officers were called to the neighborhood near 39th Avenue and Glendale Road in west Phoenix,...
Man hospitalized, suspect on the run after shooting in west Phoenix