Beloved Phoenix radio legend ‘DJ Super Snake’ dies

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Family members confirm Valley radio legend DJ Super Snake, known for his vibrant personality and signature laugh, died early Saturday morning.

Super Snake has been part of the “Valley of the Sun” radio landscape for decades. He was a Phoenix native and a Phoenix Suns ball kid during his childhood. He went on to Pepperdine University, where he worked in San Diego radio. After college, he had stops in Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia, San Francisco and New York before returning home to the Valley of the Sun. In the 1990s, he was a household name and worked as a popular radio DJ on Power 92 in Phoenix.

In 2022, he joined HOT 97.5 & 103.9 to play favorite hits to listeners every night.

His family released a statement shortly after his death.

“We are devastated by this unexpected loss. Snake had the ability to make you feel like he was everyone’s best friend because he was larger than life. We will continue to honor Snake’s legacy and ask for privacy at this time. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with support.”

