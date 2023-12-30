Arizona lawmaker seeks to remove Biden from 2024 ballot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Republican lawmaker is planning to file legislation in a long-shot bid to remove President Joe Biden from the 2024 ballot in Arizona.

State Rep. Cory McGarr is joining lawmakers in Pennsylvania and Georgia who are planning to file similar legislation in their respective swing states.

McGarr said it’s retaliation for Colorado and Maine booting former President Donald Trump from the ballot in their states.

“The Democrats punch us and what we do is we just take it. This is a way to actually punch back,” McGarr recently said during an appearance on a conservative media outlet. “This is to put them on the defensive, and for once, someone is actually going to do something about it and make them defend their argument.” As of Friday afternoon, no legislation has been filed at the Capitol, and McGarr was unavailable for comment.

This week, Maine became the second state to remove Trump from its ballot. The decision followed Colorado, who blocked him for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Arizona lawmakers will return to the Legislature for the 2024 session in less than two weeks.

While McGarr has not filed legislation, his campaign is raising money off of his proposal to remove President Biden. “The real insurrection is NOT what we saw on January 6th, 2021. The real insurrection is what’s happening at the border right now,” one of the emails claimed.

In that same fundraising pitch, McGarr made the wild accusation that the Biden administration is “planning to allow MILLIONS of illegal immigrants to vote and choose who represents our best interests at the federal, state, and local levels.”

