Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Your Arizona New Year’s forecast, with another day in the 70s

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/30/23
By Holly Bock
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:57 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Saturday everyone! High pressure over the region will keep us warmer than normal, with high temperatures once again today in the lower 70s in Phoenix.

A trough near California is expected to brush by Arizona and cooler air will move into the state, bringing daytime highs Sunday from the mid- to low-60s across the desert. There are a series of systems to the west that will move through the desert southwest over the next few days.

By Monday night, one system could bring showers to the southern part of Arizona — south and east of Phoenix. Rainfall amounts look to be light. Another trough will move east through the region Wednesday into Thursday. This could bring more rain, and better chances to the Phoenix area, and mountain snow.

Temperatures will cool into the upper 50s for highs on Thursday. There is an Air Quality Alert for Sunday and Monday for Maricopa County for high pollution. This means the air can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions in those with upper respiratory issues/asthma. The Maricopa County Air Quality Department has issued a No Burn Day, which means fireplace use and outdoor burning are prohibited.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Preston Lord, 16, died two days after being attacked outside a Halloween party in a Queen...
Police submit charges against 7 people in homicide of Queen Creek teen Preston Lord
Hospitals in Maricopa County say RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases are surging among many different...
Doctors warn of ‘triple threat’ as more people get sick in Phoenix, the Valley
Mikey Ochoa, left, was killed on Dec. 19, while Brandon Smith, right, was killed on Dec. 16.
Phoenix family coping with tragedy during holidays, two brothers killed just days apart
Good luck, lotto players!
Lucky Arizona Lottery wins this Christmas weekend; $1M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona

Latest News

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/30/23
Another day for highs in the 70s in Phoenix
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 9 p.m. for Friday, 12/29/2023.
A few clouds, light rainfall for the New Year for Phoenix-area
A series of weather systems will roll through our state this week
Another day in the 70s for the Phoenix-area
AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for 12/29/23
Nice New Year's Eve weekend forecast for Arizona