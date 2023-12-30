Your Arizona New Year’s forecast, with another day in the 70s

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Saturday everyone! High pressure over the region will keep us warmer than normal, with high temperatures once again today in the lower 70s in Phoenix.

A trough near California is expected to brush by Arizona and cooler air will move into the state, bringing daytime highs Sunday from the mid- to low-60s across the desert. There are a series of systems to the west that will move through the desert southwest over the next few days.

By Monday night, one system could bring showers to the southern part of Arizona — south and east of Phoenix. Rainfall amounts look to be light. Another trough will move east through the region Wednesday into Thursday. This could bring more rain, and better chances to the Phoenix area, and mountain snow.

Temperatures will cool into the upper 50s for highs on Thursday. There is an Air Quality Alert for Sunday and Monday for Maricopa County for high pollution. This means the air can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions in those with upper respiratory issues/asthma. The Maricopa County Air Quality Department has issued a No Burn Day, which means fireplace use and outdoor burning are prohibited.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.