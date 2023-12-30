Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

18-year-old fire cadet arrested for allegedly planning arson ‘hit list’

Kaelyn Alexis Surrell, 18, allegedly threatened to target fellow high school students and staff.
Kaelyn Alexis Surrell, 18, allegedly threatened to target fellow high school students and staff.(Fremont County Sheriff's Office - Iowa)
By TMX staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Iowa (TMX) - A high school student in Iowa is charged with seven felony counts of threat of terrorism after allegedly keeping a “hit list” of students and others she wanted to harm in acts of arson, authorities said.

Kaelyn Alexis Surrell, 18, allegedly threatened to target fellow students and staff at Sidney High School in Sidney, as well as other people in the community, with acts of arson, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Surrell was arrested Tuesday and was being held on a $5,000 bond.

According to a criminal complaint, Surrell had the “potential knowledge to carry out” arson because she was a fire cadet with the Shenandoah Fire Department.

Authorities were alerted to the alleged plot after Surrell revealed the “hit list” to another person. According to the complaint, “Surrell did have a phone conversation with a reporting party advising she had a ‘hit list’ for individuals to cause arson incidents towards.”

The complaint also alleges Surrell shared the hit list in Snapchat messages.

“The list included other students and employees that are enrolled in the Sidney Community School District. Other individuals included on the list are people she had bad encounters with where she has a motive to carry out harming them,” the complaint stated.

Copyright 2023 TMX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Preston Lord, 16, died two days after being attacked outside a Halloween party in a Queen...
Police submit charges against 7 people in homicide of Queen Creek teen Preston Lord
Hospitals in Maricopa County say RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases are surging among many different...
Doctors warn of ‘triple threat’ as more people get sick in Phoenix, the Valley
Mikey Ochoa, left, was killed on Dec. 19, while Brandon Smith, right, was killed on Dec. 16.
Phoenix family coping with tragedy during holidays, two brothers killed just days apart
Good luck, lotto players!
Lucky Arizona Lottery wins this Christmas weekend; $1M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona

Latest News

Three people were found dead at a home in Massachusetts in what investigators said is "a...
Family of 3 found dead in wealthy town
Three people were found dead at a home in Massachusetts in what investigators said is "a...
Couple, teen found dead in home
Logan Brown has written about a dozen songs, and his talent is creating a lot of buzz on...
11-year-old singer-songwriter from Litchfield Park dreams of stardom
(CNN, POOL: KYIV EMERGENCY SERVICES, STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE IN DNIPROPETROVSK...
Ukraine in need of more US aid amid Russian assault