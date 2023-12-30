11-year-old singer-songwriter from Litchfield Park gaining national attention

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Eleven-year-old Logan Brown has a lot of hobbies like kickboxing and jujitsu, but the multi-talented 6th grader’s true passion is music. “He just loves playing music,” said Jenny Brown, Logan’s mother. “He’s always singing, grabbing his guitar, he’s on piano playing something, he’s always focused on doing something with music.”

Logan’s love affair with the guitar and piano started at a young age and then blossomed into singing and songwriting. The young musician said he gets inspired by something that happens during the day, then writes it down and creates a song. “I don’t know, I got mad at someone at school or whatever,” said Logan Brown. “I’ll pick up the guitar and strum something and just start singing my heart out. That’s how I wrote the good songs, and that’s how I write them.”

“He wrote the song, “Amazing” and I asked what’s that about?” said Shawn Brown, Logan’s father. “He goes, well, there’s a girl in class and she’s pretty amazing, so at 10, he was finding those feelings and then through his songwriting where he could structure a song, he just wrote the song in about an hour.”

So far, Logan has written about a dozen songs, and his talent is creating a lot of buzz on social media. A recording studio in Nashville spotted Logan on Instagram and invited him out a few months ago to record four of his songs. “Crazy just singing in the studio, I was like, wow, I’m in Nashville now recording songs,” said Logan Brown. “I never thought I’d be doing that at 11.”

The young performer is also doing live shows around the Valley, frequently appearing at Desert Ridge and the Tempe Marketplace. It may not be long before Logan starts playing at bigger venues.

“You can be really good at home, practice a lot at home, be the best at home, but if you don’t share it with other people, share it with more than close friends, it’s never going to get heard or anything,” said Logan Brown. “I like playing to share my music.” “I think he definitely has a future in music,” said Jenny Brown.

Logan’s debut single, “By My Side,” is now available on Spotify. His second release, “Amazing,” is coming out on Jan. 5, 2024.

